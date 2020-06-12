Attorney: Antonio Brown looks forward to resuming his career

Getty Images

Antonio Brown resolved a legal case on Friday and now he’s turning attention back to the football field.

Brown’s attorney Carson Hancock released a statement, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, after Brown pled no contest to three charges stemming from a January incident with a moving truck driver. Brown was accused of hitting the driver after a dispute over money owed for the move.

Hancock said they felt it was a “civil dispute,” but that Brown chose to resolve the case “in an expeditious manner in consideration of his family and his football career” rather than go through a long legal battle. Brown sent a tweet suggesting news on the football front before entering the plea.

“With this matter now resolved and behind him, Mr. Brown looks forward to continuing his cooperation with the NFL and resuming his phenomenal professional career,” Hancock said. “He has achieved so much throughout his life from both a personal and professional standpoint, and will continue to do so.”

Brown will do 100 hours of community service, serve two years probation, have a psychiatric evaluation and attend anger management. He still faces a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and rape and could face league discipline for both matters.