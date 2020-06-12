Derek Barnett training with ex-Eagles defensive line coach Jim Washburn

Getty Images

Jim Washburn had a decades-long career as a defensive line coach, including in Philadelphia. But Washburn was gone from the Eagles’ staff before they drafted Derek Barnett in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Washburn and Barnett are working together now, however, as Barnett wanted some high-quality coaching when the NFL closed team facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Washburn was the perfect match. Washburn says he loves what he’s seeing from Barnett.

“He wants to prove that he was worth that pick,” Washburn told Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “I believe he will. He’s just got to stay healthy.”

Barnett has taken some criticism through his first three NFL seasons, but Washburn says Barnett’s willingness to learn from criticism is one of his best qualities.

“He’s one of the finest young people that I’ve ever been around in my whole life, ever,” Washburn said. “He never makes an excuse. I’d say ‘I hurt your feelings, didn’t I?’ and he’d say ‘Wash, you’re not going to hurt my feelings. Say anything to me because you’re not going to hurt my feelings.’”

Washburn feels that the best is yet to come for Barnett.