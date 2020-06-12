Doug Marrone expects five percent of team will “catch up quickly” at camp

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone met with the media on Friday before the team’s offseason program came to an end and said that they “really didn’t have any glitches” with running the program remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it may have been free of glitches, it was also free of any of the on-field work that teams usually do in the offseason. That leaves them with a lot to do once they get to training camp this summer and Marrone said one of the things he’ll be working on until camp is figuring out how make up for lost time.

“We’re trying to work on ways to speed up the process of all those reps,” Marrone said, via the team’s website. “Maybe five percent of our football team will be able to catch up quickly. The veteran guys who have been doing it for a while and who are comfortable with the system have a good opportunity. But these younger players . . . they’ve missed reps. We’re trying to see how we can introduce ways of really trying to catch up for the younger guys so they have a chance to be able to compete for a job.”

The Jaguars made 12 draft picks in April and Marrone said he’s been impressed by the work they’ve been able to do this spring, but there’s still plenty to do this summer.