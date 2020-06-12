Hatred won’t silence us

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT
We’ve been vocal over the past couple of weeks regarding the monumental changes that have been sparked by the murder of George Floyd. We’ve heard from many who agree. We’ve also heard from many who strongly disagree.

Whether in the comments section (I’d love to get rid of the comment section altogether, but that’s a different issue for a different), on Twitter, or in my personal emails and text messages, the level of vitriol, belligerence, and flat-out hatred has been stunning, but not surprising. The minority on matters of racial equality is getting louder, possibly because that minority senses defeat, in many different ways.

Here’s an email I received today, under the subject line “Thank you PFT” (which the author apparently thought would make me more likely to open it): “Thank you for once again reminding me why your website is garbage. You pass judgment and slander my Southern ancestors, Mr. Florio (‘Florio’ lol, who invited you here? Shall I recite the atrocities under Mussolini?), because you are a cultural imperialist. You take no time to ask, ‘why would people be interested In flying the Confederate flag?’ because you adopt the comic book view of the war being about slavery.”

So . . . what was the civil war about? Those who would like to fight it all over again would say it was about “states’ rights.” And they’re right; it was about states’ rights to let their citizens continue to own slaves.

More importantly, none of this will quiet us. History will judge everyone with a platform during these turbulent times, and plenty will be remembered in a negative light, in the same way people like John C. Calhoun currently is being remembered. Those who are flat-out wrong and/or deliberately pandering to those who are flat-out wrong (a/k/a the charlatan-bros) won’t be forgotten, and I want my grandkids (if I have any) and their grandkids (if they have any) to be able to say that the old, dead guy who wrote and talked about football makes them proud, not ashamed, of their own personal heritage.

5 responses to “Hatred won’t silence us

  1. There are some racists unfortunately, but all I’ve seen is almost every single person fully agreeing with this movement. On some details of it reasonable minds can agree on the exact methods of going about it. But civil disagreements apparently don’t exist anymore. This combative attitude of Us vs. Them is what we need to get rid of.

  2. MLK was vehemently against gay marriage. I guess we need to rename all the MLK streets in the US because he was a bigot?

  4. I haven’t seen much in the way of hatred in the comments here. I suppose it depends on ones definition of hatred or their level of sensitivity about debatable issues.

    My stance is that people can do whatever they want to do. Whether that be protesting peacefully or disagreeing with the protests. Everyone has a voice, right or wrong in anyone’s opinion. I support the protesters point of view and find their complaints legitimate. I also understand fans patriotic feelings about the US flag. I don’t believe protesting during the national anthem is any attempt to bring people together for a common and decent cause. This will be done and used as a divisive display. This type of protests is not going to help anyone achieve anything. Using protests to label others and accuse them of hate is very sad and perhaps even dangerous.

    That said, people can protest however they want. Just don’t expect everyone to be on board. Expect a negative response from some and also expect a negative financial impact. After all, the nfl is a product being sold to a consumer. Consumers can decide whether they wish to purchase the product or not. That doesn’t mean people refusing to purchase are filled with hate.

  5. Why would hatred silence you? You spew plenty of it yourself. Bitter, acrimonious, self-righteous and full of contempt, you don’t bother to hide your disdain for the opinions of others, especially your readers here. I don’t share the culture or viewpoint of the person whose message you posted here, but you have got to be one of the least effective voices imaginable for speaking to people to convince them to see past their own prejudices.

