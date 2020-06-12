Jaguars announce Tony Gilbert, Denard Robinson as new assistant coaches

Getty Images

Thursday brought a report that the Jaguars hired Denard Robinson as an offensive quality control assistant and he’s not the only new member of the coaching staff who played for the team earlier in their careers.

Robinson’s hiring was announced by the Jaguars on Friday. They also announced that they have hired Tony Gilbert as their assistant linebackers coach.

Gilbert was a 2003 sixth-round pick of the Cardinals, but landed with the Jaguars later that year and wound up playing 56 games for the team through 2006. He had 43 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery over that span and wrapped up his playing career with the Falcons in 2009.

Gilbert has been coaching in college and has had stints at Georgia, Auburn and North Carolina.