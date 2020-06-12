John Harbaugh: It will be “really interesting” to see Marquise Brown this year

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown said this offseason that he plans on making a “big statement” during his second NFL season and his head coach is looking forward to seeing how those efforts play out.

Brown was limited at times during his rookie season because of a Lisfranc injury to his left foot and John Harbaugh noted that “he really couldn’t practice” in 2019 as a result. Brown’s working without restrictions now,

“That’s going to be really interesting to see, because his talent is at a high level,” Harbaugh said on 105.7 The Fan, via PennLive.com. “His motivation is at a high level. His hands are better, and really kind of a lot better, than we thought. Not that we didn’t think he had good hands, but he’s got really good hands. So all those things, I can’t wait to see when he gets back.”

Harbaugh has said that the team wants to see Lamar Jackson do a better job on deep throws this season and a having a fully healthy Brown could be part of seeing that happen come the fall.