Josh Allen doesn’t want to become “Captain Checkdown”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen wears a C on the shoulder of his uniform.

But he’s being careful about that becoming half of another title.

Via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, the Bills quarterback said he wasn’t going to try to curb his impulses to make plays.

“I’m not going to be Captain Checkdown,” Allen said. “I’m going to continue to play the game the way I love it.”

No one would call Allen that thus far in his career, as being too careful with the ball hasn’t been among his strengths. As he develops as a quarterback, he may learn prudence, but he’s not there yet.

Adding wide receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason gives him a legitimate downfield weapon, and gives Allen another way to avoid playing it safe.