Larry Fitzgerald excited for Kyler Murray to take it to the next level

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald aren’t working together during this pandemic-affected offseason, but they have been talking, and Fitzgerald likes the enthusiasm coming from his young quarterback.

Fitzgerald said today that Murray is eager to get the team together and to prove he can build on a promising rookie year.

“Talking to him, he loves being around us,” Fitzgerald said. “He wants to take this to the next level and build on what he was able to accomplish last year, NFL Rookie of the Year. He’s got a lot of guys who want to play well for him, and he wants to do the same for us. Hopefully we will be able to do it here pretty soon.”

The 36-year-old Fitzgerald wouldn’t have come back for another season if he didn’t have confidence that the 22-year-old Murray and the rest of the Cardinals’ roster could win.

“We have some great, talented players individually, but you’re only as good as your collective team,” Fitzgerald said. “We have to get on the practice field. We have to work through some kinks. We have to get new guys acclimated to what we’re doing. I think everybody is anxious to get back to work and get on the field, kind of see exactly what we have.”

The Cardinals have missed the playoffs for four consecutive years, but Fitzgerald seems to think this could be the roster that reverses that trend.