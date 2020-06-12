Larry Fitzgerald: Now, its about action to close the divide

Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald grew up in Minnesota. He flew back home after George Floyd’s death May 25.

“Where he was killed was less than a mile from where I spent the vast majority of my childhood,” Fitzgerald said in a conference call, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “I wanted to really emotionally engage in what was transpiring.”

The Cardinals receiver spoke with city leaders and participated in protests in the city at the request of his 12-year-old son. He then wrote an essay that appeared in the New York Times.

But Friday marked the first time Fitzgerald has spoken publicly.

“It’s important right now not just to do a lot of talking,” Fitzgerald said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I’ve said what I felt. I said what I believed to be right in my heart. Now it’s about the action, right? It’s about serving the community. Closing the divide.”