Matt Ryan: NFC South is tough, but it’s about us

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is expecting a tough battle in the NFC South this year, but he likes his team’s chances.

Ryan said the Buccaneers were already a good team before adding Tom Brady, and he thinks the Saints and Panthers are going to be good opponents as well.

“Their team was tough last year,” Ryan said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Their defense was really, really good. Real tough to go against. I expect them to be really good [and a] tough competitor. Same with New Orleans. Same with Carolina. The division has been tough for a long time. I think it’s about us, though. The mindset is that we have to have, is that we [must] have ourselves prepared and be ready to go.”

Ryan thinks the Falcons have a good chance of competing in the division.

“I have the belief that we are right there with all of those teams,” Ryan said. “They have to deal with us as well. We create a number of issues for these teams to go against. If we play our best, we can go toe-to-toe with anyone, any week.”

The Falcons have finished a disappointing 7-9 two years in a row. If they can’t compete in the NFC South this year, major changes are likely coming to Atlanta.