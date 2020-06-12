Mitch Trubisky was “pissed off, in a good way” about Nick Foles trade

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time this offseason, which meant it was the first time that he got to share his thoughts about the team’s decision to trade for Nick Foles.

The Bears have declared an open competition for the starting quarterback job between Foles and Trubisky, who was the second overall pick in 2017 and has started 41 games over the last three seasons. Trubisky didn’t sugarcoat his reaction to Foles’ arrival, but said that he sees it as another motivational tool as he heads into his fourth NFL season.

“I think I was kinda pissed off in a good way,” Trubisky said, via Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve been motivated ever since. I’ve been motivated since last season. . . . I’m excited for this year. I think it’ll be a good competition.”

Trubisky added that he feels he has an advantage in that competition because of his knowledge of the offense in an offseason that will allow for limited practice reps, but acknowledged that “it comes down to on-field performance” in the end.

The Bears did not exercise Trubisky’s option for the 2021 season, which didn’t surprise him because “the way I played last year didn’t merit me getting that option.” Unless he clearly outshines Foles in training camp and the preseason, the way he played last year may also have been his last shot to lead the Bears Offense in a meaningful game.