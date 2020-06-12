NFL makes Juneteenth a staff holiday

Getty Images

The NFL has let employees know that they will have Juneteenth off this year.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to staff that the NFL will observe Juneteenth and close the league offices on June 19, according to Judy Battista of the NFL.

Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery. It is celebrated on June 19 because that was the date in 1865 when Union soldiers delivered the news in Texas that previously enslaved people were now free.

Nike announced yesterday that it too is declaring Juneteenth a staff holiday. In recent weeks there has been growing support for making Juneteenth a federal holiday.