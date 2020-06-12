Patrick Mahomes staying in shape, staying ready

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has worked with some of his teammates this offseason, as most starting quarterbacks have. Receiver Gehrig Dieter posted video on Twitter this week showing him and tight end Travis Kelce catching passes from the Chiefs quarterback at a high school field.

Mahomes also has worked with receiver Mecole Hardman.

“I feel like I’ve been staying in pretty great shape,” Mahomes said earlier this week in a video news conference, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve been throwing with guys. I’ve been working out with guys and doing whatever I can to stay ready, knowing we’re missing these OTAs and minicamps. I’m excited to get back with those guys and get back working and being ready as soon as possible. The season will come quick.”

The Chiefs will hold the virtual version of their mandatory minicamp next week, concluding their offseason program. Coach Andy Reid said earlier this week the team already is reviewing specific plays and personnel packages for divisional opponents and the Texans, whom the team is scheduled to play in the season opener.

“It’s also been a great learning experience for our players and coaches,” Reid said. “Not only have we learned all this technology, but we’ve also been able to incorporate it into teaching. So even though we don’t have the players on the field, we’re able to spend a couple hours with them and teach. We haven’t slowed down a lick.”