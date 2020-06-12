Putting the NFL’s $250 million commitment in context

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
The NFL has committed to spending $250 million over the next 10 years to combat systemic racism and fight injustices against blacks. That’s great. It’s impressive. It’s awesome. And it’s $250 million more than was committed to the effort as of Thursday at this time.

But let’s put the $250 million in perspective. As noted yesterday, it works out to $781,250 per team per year. The minimum salary for rookies this year is $610,000.

The Chargers and Rams paid $645 million each for the privilege of relocating to L.A. The Raiders paid $350 million to move to Las Vegas. That works out to extra revenue, for doing absolutely nothing, of more than $50 million per team.

Again, $250 million is an impressive gesture. It’s money that no team is required to spend. And it presumably will help the cause.

But this calls for more than statements and donations. While those are good, they are the bare minimum, if not less than that. At a time of national unrest, the National Football League has a greater obligation than to throw words and cash at the problem. The league must lead from ahead, not from behind.

In this moment, the NFL must do three things. First, the NFL must repair Colin Kaepernick. Second, the Washington franchise must change its name. Third, the owners must speak in unconditional support of the ability of players to protest during the national anthem, with a clear commitment that there will be no repercussions of any kind for players who choose to not stand.

And, yes, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones must speak. He always has something to say, about anything and everything. At a time when the NFL may think it’s enough to commit to spending $250 million, the man who has a $250 million boat needs to address these issues.

5 responses to “Putting the NFL’s $250 million commitment in context

  1. I get it… it’s like you or me throwing 38¢ at the thing blah blah blah… but that’s a helluva lot of cash to hopefully do some good and continue to educate. Besides, that money comes from us; the people that go to games, buy merchandise, watch it on TV and pay a cable/satellite bill, but anything that sponsors a team or league. Where does the NFL get their money from? ALL of us!

  2. Gosh, seems whatever is offered it’s never enough.

    250 million is 250 million that wasn’t there before. Is anyone ever happy? Sad world we live in where 250 million is now as if it were just a $5 donation.

  4. “At a time of national unrest, the National Football League has a greater obligation than to throw words and cash at the problem”.
    ————————————
    Why does a sports league have a greater obligation to solve social problems? If something the NFL is providing millions of dollars to a lot of African American athletes. At least the NFL is doing more than any other people or organization.

  5. This is why those with wealth grow wary of those without it and often become hesitant to be generous. Because whatever you do, it will never be “enough” and never really be appreciated.

    Everyone else (especially those that are doing little or nothing themselves) will always have new ideas about what YOU should be doing though.

