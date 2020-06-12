Ravens make a powerful statement

Getty Images

As NFL teams grapple with the events unfolding across the country, many of them have used their virtual meetings to discuss issues bigger than football. Today the Ravens let the outside world in on their discussions.

In a powerful 10-minute video, several members of the Ravens organizations gave heartfelt statements about their individual feelings and how they hope their organization can help the country move forward.

Among the strongest statements was one from former Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome, who described the America he has lived in.

“I grew up in Alabama in the 60s and the 70s,” Newsome said. “I saw segregation, integration and racism. I saw water fountains for white only, and another for colored people only. America has made strides, but we have a long ways to go to secure the victory.”

Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell reflected on what it means to be American.

“The concept of America from the founding fathers is beautiful. The ideal of it is beautiful. But it’s something a lot of black people haven’t experienced,” Campbell said.

The whole video is worth watching, and is sure to start many conversations.