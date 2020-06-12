Report: Baseball planning for a taxi squad for each team

Getty Images

Major League Baseball is moving closer to a start of its season.

While continuing to negotiate with its players association about a potential season, MLB also is working on all the logistical issues that come with playing during a pandemic.

The NFL will have to deal with many of the same issues soon.

JJ Cooper of Baseball America reports that MLB has informed teams to find a workout location for taxi squads within 100 miles of each team’s home ballpark.

The taxi squads will provide depth in case of an injury or COVID-19. It also keeps minor league players separated from major league players.

A taxi squad also would serve as a substitute for the minor league season, which isn’t likely to happen this year.

It is expected that baseball will expand big league rosters from 26 players, possibly to as many as 30. They also would have 20 to 25 players on the taxi squad.

Mike Florio has proposed something similar for the NFL, because it is inevitable that players are going to contract COVID-19. The goal is to minimize positive cases by maximizing precautions.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, though, already has said that compliance with NFL coronavirus protocol is “humanly impossible,” which then seemingly makes the need for a taxi squad necessary.