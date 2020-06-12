Report: Browns, Myles Garrett have had extension talks

Getty Images

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said last month that the team views defensive end Myles Garrett as “a long-term member and pillar in our organization” that they wanted to keep around beyond the end of his rookie deal.

They’ve reportedly started working toward making that happen. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team and Garrett have engaged in conversations about an extension.

Garrett is entering his fourth season and the Browns exercised their option on the 2021 season earlier this year. That option carries a salary of over $15 million for the first overall pick of the 2017 draft.

A new deal will certainly come with a higher average annual salary than that figure. Khalil Mack‘s $23.5 million average is currently the highest among edge rushers with DeMarcus Lawrence and Frank Clark also topping the $20 million a year mark.

Garrett had 10 sacks in 10 games last season, but missed the rest of the year while serving a suspension for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet. Garrett has been reinstated for the coming season.