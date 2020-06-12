Report: Sony Michel recovering from foot surgery

Getty Images

Patriots running back Sony Michel wouldn’t be on the field with his teammates right now even if the team was doing on-field work as part of its offseason program.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Michel had surgery on his foot in May. Reiss adds that the operation was “more maintenance-based” and designed to relieve discomfort that Michel has been experiencing in his foot.

Rehab work is underway in Foxborough and it’s unclear at this point whether Michel will have to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. He was on that list for a spell last summer after having a knee scope.

Michel ran 247 times for 912 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Rex Burkhead, James White, Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor are also on hand at running back in New England.