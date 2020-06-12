Seahawks considering training camp meetings outdoors

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team has received permission from the state of Washington to have training camp in their own facility, but that camp will be conducted quite differently than anything they’ve known.

In fact, Carroll said he’s considering taking the majority of their meetings outdoors to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“Maybe we find out that being outdoors is really a better way,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We may want meetings outdoors . . . we may wind up having everything outdoors as much as possible.”

In the league’s memo to teams about reopening, they wrote that meetings should continue to be virtual, whenever possible, and that if in person meetings are necessary, “clubs must make efforts” to hold them outdoors, with players separated and wearing masks.

Those are the kind of adjustments teams might have to make if they’re going to responsibly bring 90 players, plus coaches and staff together in one place during a pandemic. The league still hasn’t figured out when training camps will open, or in what manner, so flexibility will be a key for teams.

“We have to be wide open,” Carroll said. “Ready to adapt.”

At least they get to use their own facility. Even though Washington isn’t as open as some other states, Carroll said they’ve gotten clearance from the state to follow NFL guidelines.

“So that freedom is there, which is good,” Carroll said. “But we’re going to be very, very, very protective of our players and in the environment and make sure that we’re doing the right thing.”

And if that means dragging some projectors and screens and chairs out on the lawn, so be it.