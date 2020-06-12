Simms QB top countdown, No. 17: Philip Rivers

Getty Images

Philip Rivers isn’t happy that some people think he’s done. Chris Simms isn’t one of those people.

Simms has the new Colts starter at No. 17 on the list of all NFL quarterbacks for 2020.

Rivers, who is getting the same $25 million for the coming season that Drew Brees will be getting from the Saints and that Tom Brady will be getting from the Buccaneers, isn’t in their class. But Rivers has something they don’t — a high-end offensive line and the benefit of reduced expectations.

Still, it’s hard not to forgot those seven interceptions that Rivers threw in a pair of back-to-back prime-time games last year, and it’s hard not to wonder whether the game has begun to pass him by. To the extent that Rivers can use that at fuel for this season, advantage Colts.

Eventually we’ll see what kind of advantage Rivers brings to a Colts team that, as of last year, assumed Andrew Luck would be the starter for years to come.