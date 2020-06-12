Steelers lineman Matt Feiler signs tender

Getty Images

The Steelers will have a new look up front this summer, and they made sure to hang onto a trusted part to move forward.

Per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Steelers offensive lineman Matt Feiler signed his $3.259 million restricted free agent tender.

Feiler, a former undrafted rookie from Division II Bloomsburg, has started 25 of the last 26 games for the Steelers. He’s mostly played right tackle, but did fill in for a week at left guard last year.

His role this year remains to be seen, as the retirement of longtime left guard Ramon Foster will force them to adjust on the line. They signed veteran guard Stefan Wisniewski and drafted Kevin Dotson, but could also look to Feiler and create a competition at right tackle.