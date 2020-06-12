Tarik Cohen said Nick Foles trade was a shock, but will bring out the best from everyone

Getty Images

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was caught off guard by the team’s acquisition of Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

But while it surprised Cohen that the Bears were adding the former Super Bowl MVP, he was excited about the possibilities it could present for Chicago moving forward.

“As far as when Nick Foles joined the team, it was a shock to all of us,” Cohen said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “But to me, I think it was a shock like ‘oh yeah, we’re about to get the best out of everybody now.’ Like coach (Matt) Nagy said, ‘competition breeds success’ and I just love that. Growing up with my twin brother, we always competed in everything. So I feel like it’s just two brothers on the team now competing for one spot. They’re going to have to get at it.

Foles is set to compete with former first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky for the Bears’ starting job in training camp as the team looks for more consistency from the position. Cohen said Foles has already made a good effort to find his footing with the Bears.

“I feel like Nick, he’s been with coach Nagy before, knows the offense a little bit and he’s not afraid to speak up and already put himself in that role of being a quarterback and just already building bonds with everybody on the team,” Cohen said.