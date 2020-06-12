Terry McLaurin: Dwayne Haskins ready to prove himself

Getty Images

Terry McLaurin has spent more time with Dwayne Haskins than most players and the Washington wideout sees good things in the quarterback’s future.

McLaurin and Haskins played together at Ohio State and they have been working out together in Virginia as the team’s offseason program goes on remotely. Those workouts have given McLaurin a close view of Haskins’ improved physique and left him with high expectations for what’s coming for his teammate.

“Dwayne’s looked great,” McLaurin said, via the team’s website. “He looks really cut up, he’s slimmed down. He’s having fun again I feel like. A lot was thrown at him his first year, and I’m not making any excuses for him at all, but I feel like his focus is great right now physically, mentally. . . . He’s ready to prove himself right and just ready to be the leader and the quarterback that this franchise needs and deserves.”

Haskins has drawn positive reviews from the new coaching staff as well and translating those words into production would be a big step forward for his second NFL season.