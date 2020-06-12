Washington mayor says it is “past time” to change team name

Getty Images

Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser has entered the fight over the name of her local football team.

During an interview on The Team 980, Bowser made her thoughts on the name clear.

“I think it’s past time for the team to deal with [a name that] offends so many people,” she said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “And this is a great franchise with a great history that’s beloved in history and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we feel for the team.”

She also mentioned that opposition to such a suggestion might complicate the team’s hopes of a new stadium in the District. The team has also considered sites in Maryland and Virginia, though returning to the site of RFK Stadium has an obvious appeal.

“It’s an obstacle for us locally but it’s also an obstacle for the federal government who leases the land to us,” Bowser said of the stadium talks.

Given owner Dan Snyder’s pushback to any such calls, it may not appear likely that her words will have much weight.

But with so many things changing around us by the minute, and the NFL signaling an intention to create real change, pressure could mount.