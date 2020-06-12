Washington mayor says it is “past time” to change team name

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 12, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser has entered the fight over the name of her local football team.

During an interview on The Team 980, Bowser made her thoughts on the name clear.

I think it’s past time for the team to deal with [a name that] offends so many people,” she said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “And this is a great franchise with a great history that’s beloved in history and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we feel for the team.”

She also mentioned that opposition to such a suggestion might complicate the team’s hopes of a new stadium in the District. The team has also considered sites in Maryland and Virginia, though returning to the site of RFK Stadium has an obvious appeal.

“It’s an obstacle for us locally but it’s also an obstacle for the federal government who leases the land to us,” Bowser said of the stadium talks.

Given owner Dan Snyder’s pushback to any such calls, it may not appear likely that her words will have much weight.

But with so many things changing around us by the minute, and the NFL signaling an intention to create real change, pressure could mount.

10 responses to “Washington mayor says it is “past time” to change team name

  1. I would be surprised if it changes in my lifetime. I dont think it is that big an issue or will create enough of a pushback for it to happen. Especially if the owner has been stedfast in his rejection of the idea.

    Besides, the Redskins don’t even play in Washington DC anymore, so who cares what the Mayor’s opinion is

  2. a great Compromise would be, change it from Washington Redskins to Washington Warriors. You dont even have to change logo.

  4. Now she just needs to come up with approximately $3.4 billion and she can change it to whatever she wants.

  6. I still dont get why he resists this. It is literally money growing on trees if he changes the name. The hardcore fans of the Redskins name will buy up all the old Redskins gear, so no loss of money on the current stock in the team stores. And a great number of people will rush to buy up the new stuff, creating even more revenue. And then you will also sell gear to the weird people become a fan when things like this happens. You will see statements from these weirdos that is something like “they changed the name, I guess I will be a fan”. We just saw them flock to NASCAR, with their “now that they got rid of those flags I am gonna be a fan” garbage. LMFAO. Either way, its a win for Snyder to change the name.

  8. If Synder wants to call his franchise the “Washington Redskins”, it’s his right as an American business owner. Politicians should worry about bettering the live of their constituents, not NFL team names.

