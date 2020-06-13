Baker Mayfield: “I absolutely am” kneeling for national anthem

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

Baker Mayfield worked out in an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt on Saturday, posting video on Instagram. It prompted a fan to ask if the Browns quarterback would kneel for the national anthem this season.

“Please tell Browns fans you’re not going to be kneeling this season,” the fan wrote, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Mayfield replied with a pointed answer: “pull your head out. I absolutely am.”

Mayfield has spoken out since George Floyd’s death May 25 at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, and he now plans to back up his words in the pregame by joining teammates in protesting social injustice and police brutality.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week that the team has not yet discussed the anthem. The Browns are forming a leadership council, which will take the lead on the issue.

“The honest answer is I don’t know,” Stefanski said. “I want to make sure when we get together, that’s one of many issues we need to talk about in this movement, if you will. That’s something that I promise you we will spend as much time as necessary as an organization listening to each other, understanding each other and then we will make a decision together. I hesitate to say because I want to make sure that I am sitting with our guys on things like that.”

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Baker Mayfield: “I absolutely am” kneeling for national anthem

  1. No one will be looking at who is kneeling. Everyone will be looking at who is not kneeling and condemn them for now blindly go along.

    The mob has ruled.

  3. And all across America on a Saturday afternoon, the heads of thousands of PFT readers & football fans explode.

  5. Seems the majority of NFL players, regardless of race, are united in social and racial justice!

    Any word from Nick Bosa yet?!

  6. You can kneel for the National Anthem Baker, and your fellow football teammates who choose to kneel can kneel as well, and I hope as you’re kneeling you’re saying THANK YOU to the men and women who have DIED honoring that flag so that your right to kneel is protected. Then when you’re done kneeling I hope to see you, and your fellow football players, in Chicago marching thru the streets asking the shooters to put down their guns this 4th of July weekend, because there has been close to 300 shootings over the 4th of July in Chicago over the last 3 years, and that was with over 1,500 officers patrolling the streets over that long hot holiday weekend. I haven’t seen YOU or your fellow football players in Chicago yet organizing a single rally against the violence that plagues that city. I haven’t heard YOU or a single one of your fellow football players talk about the issues facing the inner cities of this country. All you seem to care about is bashing the very owners who pay your salaries even tho those same owners do more for charities in a single year than most business owners do in a lifetime.

  8. It doesn’t take guts to join a mob Baker. I expect most Gutless NFL players to jump on the pile too. Who Cares?

  10. You don’t kneel at a funeral. you don’t kneel at a wedding ceremony. You don’t kneel at a graduation. All would bring atttention to you and it would be disrespectful. Do you get it now kneelers?
    Anyone looking for decent Browns season tickets? I’m selling them if this is what football has become.

  11. sbc2556 says:

    Seems the majority of NFL players, regardless of race, are united in social and racial justice!
    ========================================

    Like 2% have made statements. Are you aware how many players there are?

  12. Mayfield you need to focus on your football career last year you expressed your views on everything and anything and your season was a mess, you need to keep your political views to yourself and focus on your footwork

  14. SwaggyD says:
    June 13, 2020 at 6:25 pm
    Never been prouder of my QB! Go Browns! Equality for all!

    While he hasnt done anything on the field, i guess you can be proud of what he plans on doing. He should focus on learning to play.

  15. Who cares what he does,I could care less about his or any other players opinion.I just want to watch football without politics.The ratings will drop again,they didn’t learn anything from last time.Between rule changes and weak leadership the NFL will be gone in 15 years.

  16. He’d better say that. Go ask Brees what happens when you dare have a different opinion.

  17. Good for you, Baker! You’ve just made me a fan of yours for life! There’s no better way to demonstrate your leadership than to kneel in solidarity with all your fellow African-American team and league mates!

  18. Those who do kneel will pay a price, and those who don’t kneel will pay a price.
    Pick your side. These are interesting times.

  19. Who gives a pound of crap what you do. Take your sports, NFL and the rest and shove it. Because of that flag, and the anthem is why you can do your stupidity. Remember the men and women who gave their lives so you can be an idiot. I don’t care who likes this or doesnt, but I am fed up with all of it and I will never apologize for what I say or the color of my skin.

  20. “Pull your head out”. What an eloquent phrase by Baker Mayfield to give taking a knee the reverence he must think it deserves.

  21. While Baker is being a bit of a follower here, following the example set by Dwayne Haskins’ commitment to social justice, props to Baker for not being too prideful to emulate the example set by a younger player just coming off his rookie year. That maturity will serve him well this year on the field and off. Thanks for joining the cause Baker.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.