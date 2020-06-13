Christian Hackenberg takes up baseball

Getty Images

Another failed former Jets quarterback is turning to baseball.

Christian Hackenberg will give baseball a try as a pitcher, via Rob Kuestner of NBC 10 in Philadelphia.

“It’s like, as simple as I can put it, I just want to compete, man,” Hackenberg said. “Like I kind of have had, like, my trials and tribulations with the NFL and had success and had that roller-coaster ride and, you know, at the end of the day I’m sitting here at 25 and like, for me, like I said, I feel like I got a lot left in the tank.”

Hackenberg had no success in the NFL. The 2016 second-round pick never even played in a single regular-season game. He played for the Memphis Express of the AAF in 2019, but he was benched in his third game after throwing no touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Tim Tebow, who actually played in the NFL and won a playoff game with the Broncos at the end of the 2011 season, turned to baseball several years ago. He last played in the NFL with the Jets, in 2012.