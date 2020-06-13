Jamal Adams says there’s been a lot of talk, no action on a new contract

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, five picks after Myles Garrett went first overall. But unlike Garrett, who is reportedly making progress toward a new deal, Adams is unhappily not getting anywhere on a second contract.

That’s the word from Adams himself, who wrote in an Instagram comment that Garrett’s second contract is “well deserved” but that it frustrates Adams that he can’t get the contract he thinks he deserves — or even get the Jets to negotiate.

“I can’t even get my first proposal that they said they would send over in January,” Adams wrote. “I was called ‘selfish’ tho! Lol A lot of talk no action #StayWoke.”

There have been reports suggesting there’s a possibility the Jets could trade Adams, but there haven’t been many indications that such a trade is close. So Adams heads into Year 4 of his rookie contract, displeased that the Jets don’t seem inclined to give him a raise.