Jed York confident NFL will play this fall

Getty Images

More than any other team, the 49ers are operating under restrictive rules from the local health authorities. They’re the only team that does not have permission from the local authorities for coaches to return to the team facility, and they play in Santa Clara, where local officials said in April that sports wouldn’t return until Thanksgiving.

Despite that, 49ers owner Jed York is optimistic.

York said he’s confident that the 49ers and the rest of the NFL can kick off as scheduled in September, despite concerns that the coronavirus pandemic could make it difficult if not impossible.

“There will be a season in some way, shape or form,” York told Jennifer Lee Chan. “After seeing the progress of reopening, I am confident in that.”

York said the 49ers’ staff has a good plan in place for having the whole team together when training camp opens.

“Our medical staff has done an incredible job planning protocols and procedures for when we start up again,” York told Chan. “I know our players and staff are ready and excited to get things rolling.”

If the 49ers are able to start their season in their home stadium, that likely means all 32 teams can do it.