Michael Bennett: NFL is insincere if owners still support Donald Trump

Getty Images

One of the NFL’s most vocal players on issues of racial justice and police brutality isn’t ready to accept that the NFL is sincere about supporting the causes most important to him and his fellow players.

Michael Bennett, who is currently a free agent but has been in the NFL for more than a decade with the Seahawks, Buccaneers, Eagles, Patriots and Cowboys, told TheDailyBeast.com that the NFL is still a league run by several owners who have given significant money to Donald Trump, and if those owners are continuing to support Trump he doesn’t believe the league is sincere.

“If you’re supporting him, then your letter is really null and void,” Bennett said.

Bennett doesn’t want to see well-crafted messages from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell unless there’s a real commitment to change along with them.

“[Goodell] saying that Black Lives Matter is almost like a slap in the face,” Bennett said. “Black talent has been exploited at a high level in the NFL. He knows Black Lives Matter, because without black players the NFL wouldn’t be as lucrative as it is.”

Bennett wants to know, “Is the intent of the NFL to really make a positive impact or is it not to be seen as if they don’t respect the players?”

Only real action over the months ahead can answer that.