June 13, 2020
The kneeling-equals-disrespect crowd recently has turned their attention to the U.S. national soccer team, which recently repealed a rule that prohibits players from kneeling during the anthem.

The rule, passed in 2017 after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in support of Colin Kaepernick, is now gone, and those who refuse to understand that peaceful protest during the anthem isn’t about disrespecting the flag, the military, or the country (and/or those who really don’t care about the issue but think they can score points with their base by making an issue of it) are sounding off.

One of them is Jim Jordan, the Ohio shirtsleeves Congressman who has yet to face his reckoning for allegedly failing to protect Ohio State wrestlers from a sexually abusive doctor when Jordan served as an assistant coach there.

“Let me get this straight,” Jordan tweeted, “UNITED STATES Soccer won’t stand for the UNITED STATES National Anthem?”

The President retweeted Jordan’s point, with this added message for pro football from Donald Trump: “And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!”

It’s the latest salvo in a culture war that the President sees as a no-lose proposition. Banging this drum rallies the base and who cares if those who aren’t on his side anyway don’t like it? The miscalculation here relates to those in the middle, those who have had an awakening in the past 19 days and who regard the kneeing-is-disrespect trope as outdated.

Regardless, the lines are drawn and it’s clear that the President will continue to push the button. It will be interesting to see what he has to say once he sees recent comment from men like Bill O’Brien, J.J. Watt, and Baker Mayfield.

25 responses to “President vows not to watch NFL if players kneel

  1. Who cares whether 45 watches the NFL or not? IT’s not as though he’s been a big supporter of the league anyway. He’s hated the NFL ever since they wouldn’t let him join their club as an owner, so let him sulk. It’s what he does best anyway.

  5. I would give anything if Trump could just be quiet for one week, honest to God the level of his narcissism is incredible.

  7. Registered republican, but Trump…..You gotta go. Country has been more divided in the past 4 years than anytime I can remember. Not voting for Sleepy Joe, but we need a change. Hopefully 2024 election has someone with some sense and leadership.

  8. No one cares if you watch the NFL.

    Gives you more time for golf, tweeting, and rallies.

    Always about me POTUS.

  10. Well we know what happened last time and this might be the nail in the coffin for the NFL

  11. Who cares? Earlier in the week in weighing in on a name change for US bases favored by the military, Trump made clear that wanted to continue to honor Confederate terrorists who betrayed their country by killing Americans to keep the black race enslaved. This guy is about as Un-American as it gets — bone spurs, avoids paying taxes, runs a sham charity, and shoots tear gas and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters. November can’t come soon enough.

  12. This is the time for the XFL to have a season (16 games) for every game the NFL does and when those fan bases are jumping ship it should be interesting to see who will have the better ratings. Stand tall Mr. Trump. Do not cave like the rest in a few days. Trump 2020!!

  13. “and those who refuse to understand that peaceful protest during the anthem isn’t about disrespecting the flag, the military, or the country”

    ————-

    You can scream and protest about this as much you want, but you can’t change the fact that it IS about the flag when it came from Krapernicks mouth.

    ““I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

    Right there he confirms it is about the flag..

    To horrible atrocities and racism exist in America? Absolutely and we should be looking to fix the problem.

    It’s friggin laughable that anyone thinks it ISN’T disrespectable.. It is usually asked before playing the anthem “please rise”, particularly with a color guard there – how is doing the EXACT opposite NOT disrespect? Are you going to next say when “Asking for a moment of silence” that shouting or screaming isn’t disrepectful?

  15. this man has never been in touch with reality
    who cares if he watches
    if he had his way, blacks would still be serving refreshments, not playing in the game we all love
    his time is past, good bye, good riddance

  16. You mean the guy who is about to NOT be President in November? I’m sure the Nation could care less.

  17. Will Trump and the GOP now stop attending Daytona now that NASCAR has banned the Stars and Bars?

  20. I miss the days a couple of weeks ago when Florio was burning players at the stake for running routes and playing catch with each other.

    If it’s not about the flag or patriotism, then conduct the protest during any of the other 23:59 in the day and not during the time of honoring the flag and the country of people it represents. By doing the protest at that very instant makes it about the flag.

    Literally one minute before or after the anthem and heart of the movement (that so many claim it is really about) would have nearly universal support.

  23. you know, when I saw that headline, I just wanted to read the comments because I know this one is fish in a barrel.

  24. With any hope, maybe all those that vow to stop watching football will also stop commenting on football websites.

    As for Trump, I vow not to vote for him.

