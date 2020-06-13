Trubisky still feels the Bears are his team

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was pissed off when he found out Nick Foles had been traded to Chicago, but he doesn’t think he’ll be pissed off at the result of their quarterback competition.

Trubisky told reporters that he still views himself as the team leader, the same way he has since he arrived with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

“I know we’re going to push each other but I still feel like this is my team,” Trubisky said, via NFL.com. “I’m excited for the competition and just getting on the field with my guys and showing everybody what I can still do and how hard I’ve been working this offseason to help the Bears win games this season.”

Trubisky said the pandemic-shortened offseason plays to his strengths as the quarterback who already knows the offense and his teammates.

“I think because it’s a small sample size, that advantage goes to me, just because I’ve been the starter here the last two years,” Trubisky said. “These are my guys, my teammates, guys I’ve built super strong relationships [with] over the last two years. . . . I just got to make sure the offense is better when I’m on the field, doing my job to the best I possibly can and making sure I’m giving the Chicago Bears a great chance to win heading into the season.”

After an NFC North championship in 2018, Trubisky did not give the Bears a great chance to win in 2019. In training camp and the preseason, he’ll try to prove that he, not Foles, is the best quarterback to get Chicago back to the playoffs.