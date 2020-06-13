Which NFL owner, G.M., or coach will be this moment’s Branch Rickey?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 13, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
At least one team is interested in Colin Kaepernick, according to the coach of the only team that has brought Kaepernick in for a visit during his three years (and counting) of being shunned by the NFL. The interest team is still unknown, as is the outcome to this period that seems to have cast Kaepernick in a much different light.

Fear alone and fear itself continues to paralyze some teams that would potentially benefit from Kaepernick’s presence on the depth chart. In Houston, Kaepernick meshes with Deshaun Watson‘s skillset much better than A.J. McCarron‘s does. In Minnesota, where former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak runs the offense, the Vikings should be interested for the same reasons the Broncos were in 2016, before the protests began. Besides, Sean Mannion currently is the backup to Kirk Cousins.

In Baltimore, Kaepernick would be an upgrade to Robert Griffin III as the backup to Lamar Jackson. And the Ravens likely agree; they apparently were trying to drum up interest in trading Griffin and his relatively small $2 million salary in March.

Other teams would, should, and/or could be interested. Look around the league. Is Mason Rudolph a better option than Kaepernick in Pittsburgh, if Ben Roethlisberger gets injured again? Is Brian Hoyer a better option than Kaepernick in New England, where Kaepernick once shredded the Bill Belichick defense? Jacksonville opted for Mike Glennon to backup Gardner Minshew. Mike Freaking Glennon.

How about the Chiefs? Andy Reid has given plenty of players second chances (including most notably Mike Vick). Vick missed two years for dogfighting; Kaepernick has missed three years for trying to make the American experience better for minorities.

Pop quiz: Who are Josh Love, Bryce Perkins, and John Wolford? Answer: They’re the current backups to Jared Goff in L.A. And they have combined experience of one year and zero pass attempts. Kaepernick surely would be a better option behind Goff than any of them.

Then there are the Seahawks. Geno Smith currently is the backup to Russell Wilson. Based Pete Carroll’s own words, he surely believes Kaepernick is better than Smith. So why not sign him — and in turn keep him away from the Rams or some other competitor?

Here’s the broader point, beyond the fact that there are many potential landing spots for Kaepernick. Whoever brings Kaepernick in will be remembered as this moment’s Branch Rickey, who integrated baseball by signing Jackie Robinson to the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. At the time, many weren’t happy with Rickey’s decision. Today, the name Branch Rickey has permanent significance in baseball and beyond for the courageous (under the circumstances) decision he made.

So who will it be now? Who will be the new Branch Rickey? Who is the coach, G.M., and/or owner that will take some short-term heat from a shrinking, shrieking niche of the fan base and position himself (or themselves) to be remembered fondly for a stand that will stand out in a chapter that will be discussed for decades?

Setting aside the football reasons and the business reasons (the jersey sales and other gains to the fan base likely will offset those disgruntled customers who are told “don’t let the door hit ya where the Good Lord split ya”), there are reasons that transcend the temporary and resonate into history.

The opportunity is sitting there, ready to be seized. Begging for someone to become this moment’s Branch Rickey.

22 responses to “Which NFL owner, G.M., or coach will be this moment’s Branch Rickey?

  1. I think Kap deserves a chance to be a backup. I know he wasn’t a great starter, and 3 years out isn’t going to make things better…but I believe the first thing he HAS to do is drop the salary and starting demands he’s stuck to over the last 3 years. Sign a 1 year prove it contract and see where it goes. If it leads to more, great. If not, at least he was given the opportunity.

  3. The guy was benched for Blaine Gabbert and hasn’t played in 3 years. Saying he is better than anyone shows your bias.

  4. At 32 years old, he would realistically be in the middle of his prime had he not been blackballed…

    I think it’s conceivable to fathom that he could be one of the better backups in the NFL and ultimately challenge for a starting role if he’s given the opportunity to do so…

    However, I can’t see Kaep trusting an organization enough and furthermore, I can’t see the NFL giving enough ground to actually empower Kaep the way he wants to be to ensure his message continues to get put into the community…

  6. I am sure Baltimore is dying to sign him after the lovely speech his girlfriend gave about their ownership.

  8. CK is a jerk. Remember his socks and his shirt. He supports a murdering tyrant and engages in stereotyping much like a sick racist. Comparing him to Jackie Robinson as an athlete or a person is an insult.

  9. I could see Kraft and Belichick doing their due diligence.
    However, if CK beats out Hoyer, and then Stidham has a few bad games – How long before Rev Al Sharpton and others use the opportunity to grandstand to start CK.

    By not starting CK, now the Patriots are not Branch Rickey, but the continuation of the problem.

  10. tajuara says:
    June 13, 2020 at 10:30 am
    Kaepernick has missed three years for trying to make the American experience better for minorities.
    ——————————–
    Not true. Kaepernick has missed three years because he was/is a third or maybe a second string quality QB that wants to make the money of a top QB. I’m a starting to wonder if someone will get a cut if Kaepernick gets signed. Maybe not, maybe someone is just trying to earn woke points

    ————————-

    Kaep’s last two head coaches were Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly…

    Two clueless coaches that will never be head coaches again in the NFL…

    It’s no wonder he goes from a pro bowler to a punch line during that time frame…

    Take Belichick or arians from Brady and give him tomsula, see what the results are…

  11. Horrific analogy that cheapens everything Branch Ricky and Jackie Robinson did. That was an entire race who had never been allowed to play in MLB. Kaepernick is one single guy who has already started in the NFL for several years. AND plenty of other players kneel for the anthem and have never missed a single down of play due to it so you can’t even argue Kaepernick being signed would be opening doors for other guys.

  12. Definitely won’t be the Bills. Western New York, for all its charms, is way too racist for that.

    I think KC has some salary cap impediments. Rams, too.

    Jon Gruden doesn’t seem to care what anybody thinks when he isn’t in the booth. I vote Raiders.

  13. I see what you are getting at, and you make some very good points and a strong argument. He could still help an NFL team I’m sure, and recent events have changed some minds about him.
    However, comparing Kaepernick (even indirectly) to Jackie Robinson is a tad extreme.

  14. He needs to accept backup money and backup status at this point..Is he willing to do that? Seems nobody has heard from him…so let him say he will be a backup before pushing him on to every team..can you do that please and quit pushing it down our throats. If he says I will play as a backup for backup money…then you can find h a team and maybe get a percent of his salary as a finders fee

  15. I can’t wait until a team signs him so we can shed all of you who claim you’ll stop watching the NFL. Good riddance.

  16. The bigger question is will Kapernick accept a backup contract? He turned down The Broncos offer and his demands were too high for Seattle or the XFL to work.

  17. I do think the Panthers are an option.
    The pendulum has swung back. There was a time where he was a PR headache without the talent to make it worth it. See Tebow and TO for examples of still being able to play better than some, but too much media or locker room drama.

    Meaning you are good, but not so good we want to deal with what comes with hiring you.

    I still think he brings a good bit of distraction that teams like to avoid. I think it would be more positive than negative.

  18. Did every bleeding heart forget he opted out of his contract worth $9 mil from the 49ers?
    He’s a clown. Branch Rickey!!!! What a stupid statement. Worthless Skip Bayless thinks there should maybe being a wing in Canton for him!!!! Get a life and stop the phony bellyaching.

  19. Is Hoyer a better option than Kaep? Hoyer is significantly better than Kaeperick. Look at their numbers from 15-16. Hoyer has less starts but more wins, less losses, more yards, more tds, better completion percentage, higher qb rating, and less int. Hoyer has been in the league for the last 3 years and previously played for NE. Kaeperick would be horrifying in a precision passing offense that ask the QB to not make mistakes. Kaeperick could definitely make a okay backup somewhere, but this guy is not a different maker. He has had about 1.5 successful seasons. I am all for him being signed but people need to stop acting like he is an NFL starting QB. He had less wins than Blaine Gabbert during his last 2 seasons and was benched for him.

  20. mogogo1 says:
    June 13, 2020 at 10:36 am
    Horrific analogy that cheapens everything Branch Ricky and Jackie Robinson did. That was an entire race who had never been allowed to play in MLB. Kaepernick is one single guy who has already started in the NFL for several years. AND plenty of other players kneel for the anthem and have never missed a single down of play due to it so you can’t even argue Kaepernick being signed would be opening doors for other guys.

    What you don’t understand is to those of us in the African American community yes Colin Kaepernick is as significant as Jackie Robinson.

  21. By not starting CK, now the Patriots are not Branch Rickey, but the continuation of the problem.

    What a ridiculous argument.

  22. Shame, shame Florio. Kenny Washington & the LA Rams broke the color barrier in 1946. To suggest Kap’s situation is the same is to downplay what Washington had to face.
    If the NFL really wants to do the right thing they’d put Washington in the HOF immediately.

