Dolphins add Steve Ferentz, Kolby Smith to coaching staff

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has added a couple of new assistants to his coaching staff.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Dolphins have hired Steve Ferentz as a coaching assistant and Kolby Smith as their offensive quality control coach.

Smith was a 2007 fifth-round pick of the Chiefs and ran 162 times for 540 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games for the team. He also spent time with the Broncos and Jaguars without playing in any more regular season games.

Smith got into coaching at Arkansas in 2012 and moved on to become the running backs coach at Western Kentucky the next year. He spent two years there, five years in the same position at Louisville and coached running backs at Rutgers last season.

Ferentz is the son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and played offensive line for his father in college. He was a graduate assistant at Central Michigan.