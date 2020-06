Getty Images

More than a week ago, former NFL receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa. To date, police have identified no suspects.

According to FOX13News.com, police haven’t even identified a person of interest.

Family and friends, per FOX13, believe Caldwell was a robbery target. The authorities, however, have not yet confirmed this.

A vigil was held recently for the 41-year-old Caldwell, a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2002 who also played for the Patriots and Washington.