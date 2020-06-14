Ohio State requires players to sign coronavirus waiver for voluntary workouts

Getty Images

The corona charlatans will shout that young people have nothing at all to worry about when it comes to the virus that has killed more than 100,000 Americans this year. But those who potentially would be sued for exposing young people to a virus that in theory could make them seriously ill or worse would prefer not to worry about being sued, in the event the corona charlatans are wrong.

At Ohio State, players participating in voluntary football workouts had to sign a document assuming the risk of catching COVID-19.

Via the Columbus Dispatch, players had to sign a two-page document containing a “pledge to take responsibility for my own health and help stop the spread of the COVID-19.” The document also states that “although the university is following the coronavirus guidelines issued by the CDC and other experts to reduce the spread of infection, I can never be completely shielded from all risk of illness caused by COVID-19 or other infections.”

Refusal to sign the document supposedly won’t affect the scholarship status of players. But, obviously, if players refuse to sign and in turn can’t participate in voluntary workouts, someone else who does sign and participate could begin to make the kind of impression that could cause the scholarship player to begin to fall out of favor.

It’s one thing for a professional football team to foist the risks of the virus onto players who are showing up and participating in workouts that lead to a football season entailing significant compensation. College football players don’t get paid, and now they’re being asked (at least in Columbus) to assume the full risk of showing up and participating in workouts aimed at helping them, and in turn the football program, perform better in the fall.