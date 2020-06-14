Packers reopening team apparel store

Getty Images

The Packers are taking a step toward normalcy with the reopening of the team’s apparel store, which has been closed since March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Green Bay Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field will reopen Monday with closed fitting rooms, hand sanitizer at entrances and checkout, plastic barriers between customers and cashiers and cleansing of the checkout area after each purchase.

Employees will wear masks but customers are only encouraged, not required, to wear masks. Public health experts recommend that everyone wear masks in indoor public places.

The Packers say they are still determining the best practices for reopening the Packers Hall of Fame at Lambeau, as well as for hosting the annual shareholders meeting.