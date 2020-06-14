Quinnen Williams working on nutrition, quickness this offseason

Getty Images

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams started the offseason on the wrong foot, but he’s hoping to prove to the Jets that their faith in him last year was justified.

And that’s he’s hungry to improve.

The No. 3 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft had an unspectacular rookie year, but has taken some steps this offseason to give himself a better chance to impress.

“He wants to show people, ‘I was the third overall pick for a reason,'” Williams’ personal trainer, Kevin Brown, told Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “That’s his fire this offseason. Truly, he’s all-in. I’m like, ‘We need a Pro Bowl this year.’ The mental space he’s in now is totally on another level. This year, you guys will see a big difference in Quinnen Williams.”

Williams is facing the same challenges to work out as every player this offseason, but he’s working out on his own in Alabama and has hired a personal chef to improve his nutrition as well. That’s also included giving up fast food and Oreo cookies, as he tries to become a more explosive athlete.

Those who know him well also point to his lack of actual game experience, as he was only a full-time player for one season at Alabama.

“If you look back at his career at Alabama, he didn’t play a lot,” Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “He still has a lot of raw talent in him. The more he learns and the more experience he gets on the field will make him that much better. . . . Guys like me and the coaches have to stay on him and make sure he’s in the right mindset. He’s definitely that guy in the middle of our defense that can wreck games.”

His offseason got off to the wrong kind of start when he was arrested with a gun at an airport. Those charges (and any potential league punishment) are still pending, as the Jets also wait to see if Williams is going to be worth the investment.