Tre Boston: Matt Rhule’s set himself up for success

Getty Images

Panthers safety Tre Boston hasn’t attended an in-person practice with head coach Matt Rhule yet, but he already thinks that Rhule has the right makeup to thrive in the NFL.

Boston signed a three-year deal in March that extends his second stint with the Panthers through the 2022 season and he expects the team to do some winning with Rhule at the helm over that period. Boston said that the way Rhule speaks to the team has rallied players and that it means a lot that Rhule is able “to get guys pumped up over a video.”

“I think this guy has an edge to him. I think he has a certain ‘it’ that coaches have to have,” Boston told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “I’m excited to see him more in person with the guys, because right now, I think he started with a nice lead because he has a nice momentum going in between how he’s treated us, how he’s respected us, how he respects our time. That means a lot to professionals and men, adults, as well. So, I think Rhule has set himself up for success with his men. We trust him. We believe in him. And when we get together, it’s all about building chemistry and knowing that we are the Carolina Panthers and we’re gonna do what it takes to win ballgames around here.”

Rhule will get the rare second chance to make a first impression when the team gets to training camp for their first live work of his tenure. It sounds like the stage is set for it to be a positive one.