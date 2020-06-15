2,000-yard rusher done with Oklahoma State over Mike Gundy wearing OAN T-shirt

Getty Images

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy once declared, “Come after me.” One of his best players is.

Chuba Hubbard, a tailback who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last year, has spoken out on Twitter against Gundy after the coach was photographed wearing a One America News T-shirt.

“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard tweeted. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

Gundy has previously praised OAN as “just report[ing] the news,” with “no left” and “no right” and “positives” about the coronavirus, because Gundy hadn’t “been real happy with the mainstream media and the way they’ve handled that.”

OAN is a controversial, far-right operation that recently was featured on Last Week Tonight. It specializes in extreme convervatism, fawning praise of the President, and conspiracy theories. One host, as noted by John Oliver, has described Black Lives Matter as a “criminal organization.”

The host’s catch phrase, by the way is, “Even when I’m wrong, I’m right.”

Hubbard thinks Gundy’s taste for far-right news in this specific moment is wrong, and Hubbard isn’t afraid to stand up and say so.

Good for Chuba Hubbard. Here’s hoping he’s not the only Oklahoma State player who has a problem with Gundy’s taste in media, which reveals too much about what lurks in his heart to justify the millions he earns from the abilities, efforts, and sacrifices of young black men who in turn get paid nothing.