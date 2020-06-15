49ers announce extension with Kyle Shanahan

Getty Images

It’s officially official.

The 49ers announced their multi-year extension with Kyle Shanahan. The team didn’t announce the exact number of years, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier in the day the deal is through 2025.

It stands to reason that an extension for General Manager John Lynch isn’t far behind.

49ers CEO Jed York said earlier this year he was open to contract extensions for Shanahan and Lynch. The coach and GM were hired at the same time for the same number of years, getting six-year contracts in 2017.

Shanahan, 40, led the 49ers to the Super Bowl last season. He is 23-25 in three seasons.