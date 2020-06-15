Bills sign third-rounder Zack Moss

Getty Images

NFL draft picks have been signing in a trickle rather than a flood this offseason, but things have been moving smoothly in Buffalo.

The Bills announced that they have signed third-round pick Zack Moss to a four-year deal. The running back was the 86th overall pick in the draft and is the seventh and final member of the team’s draft class to agree to a deal.

Moss ran 712 times for 4,067 yards and 38 touchdowns during his time at Utah. An interview with the team at the Combine helped set the stage for his arrival in New York.

He joins 2019 third-round pick Devin Singletary and T.J. Yeldon among the backfield options in Buffalo this year.