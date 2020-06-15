Bruce Arians, other coaches back at Bucs facility

Getty Images

The Buccaneers reopened their facilities to employees last week for the first time since March, but the group of people heading back into the team’s offices didn’t include any members of the coaching staff.

The Bucs took that step on Monday. The team posted pictures of head coach Bruce Arians — wearing a mask featuring his likeness on the front — and the rest of the team’s assistants making their way into the building. Coaches were given the ability to return to facilities on June 5.

Players who are not rehabbing injuries remain barred from the facility and will not be back to do any work until training camp gets underway in July.

Arians said earlier this month that he hopes the league allows that to happen earlier than usual due to the lack of on-field wok this offseason.