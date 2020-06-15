Chiefs announce they are commemorating Juneteenth

Getty Images

Count the Chiefs in.

Not long after the Broncos announced they will make Juneteenth a permanent, paid holiday for the organization, the Chiefs tweeted they will commemorate “Juneteenth by learning, listening, and celebrating those around us.”

Chiefs’ employees will have Friday off.

“As our community and the country work toward a future without racial inequality and the injustices that have remained engrained in our society for far too long, the Kansas City Chiefs will recognize Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as a holiday,” the team announced. “During this time, the club’s offices will be closed and we will encourage our staff to examine how each of us and our organization can work towards a better future together.”

Juneteenth marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.

The league announced last week it will close its office Friday for Juneteenth. Nike also will observe Juneteeth as a paid holiday as will the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.