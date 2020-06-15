CNN hires Malcolm Jenkins as a commentator on race and social justice

Getty Images

NFL players have been using their platforms to speak out on social justice issues, and one player is about to get a larger platform.

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins has been hired as a contributor to CNN, where he’ll comment on national affairs related to racism and social justice. He’ll appear on several CNN studio shows.

“Having spent years running non-profits and supporting grassroots organizations to address the inequalities of our criminal justice system, educational system and disparate wealth in our marginalized communities, I believe I can be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives to changing legislation, policies and reforms for human equality,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote. In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor.”

Jenkins has spent more than a decade in the NFL and is in his second stint with the Saints, who selected him in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft. He also spent six seasons with the Eagles. Jenkins has long been outspoken about the issues that are important to him, including recently criticizing teammate Drew Brees after Brees suggested that kneeling during the national anthem is disrespecting America.