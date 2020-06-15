Colts sign second-round choice Michael Pittman Jr.

Getty Images

The Colts announced they have signed rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The team now has signed eight of its nine choices from the 2020 draft. Only third-round safety Julian Blackmon has not signed.

Indianapolis selected Pittman in the second round, making him the 34th overall choice. He played 48 career games with 30 starts at USC.

Pittman made 171 receptions for 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career. He also made 17 tackles, three blocked kicks, five kickoff returns for 31 yards and six punt returns for 156 yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, Pittman earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a receiver and second-team all-conference honors as a special teams player. He was a second-team All-American.