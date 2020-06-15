Cowboys won’t provide any information about COVID-19 cases

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been identified as one of the four Texans and Cowboys players who have tested positive for COIVD-19.

But the team isn’t saying anything about it.

“Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “We are following all CDC, local and NFL guidelines to keep our facilities safe, including limiting employee access.”

Hiding behind medical records laws might work for the moment, but there will soon come a time when that’s not practical.

At a certain point, players will be on practice fields, presumably in front of reporters, and injury reports will have to be filed once the regular season starts. Absences tend to become conspicuous at that point.

A number of colleges in Texas have confirmed the numbers of cases from recent player workouts, but names of players haven’t been revealed.