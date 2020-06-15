Darren Waller: Working out in Vegas heat should pay dividends for Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders have officially moved their operations to Las Vegas and that’s where many of the team’s players have been working out in recent weeks.

A group of about 30-35 players have been working out together at a public park after taking part in the team’s online meetings early in the day. Players work out in position groups and then they come together for some group work over the course of 90-minute sessions.

Tight end Darren Waller said the work has “been real productive” while also getting players acclimated to life in the desert climate. The temperature has reached triple digits as we move toward summer and Waller thinks working in that heat will benefit the team down the road.

“We can deal with extreme temperatures, we go right at it and we work, no excuses,” Waller said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “I feel like that can pay dividends for us in the season, knowing that we can go into any kind of environment, hot or cold, and do our thing.”

The Raiders had planned to hold training camp in Napa before heading to their new facility in Henderson, Nevada. The league has dictated that all teams must use their facilities for camp, so everyone on the Raiders will get a chance to feel the heat of their new home before the 2020 season is underway.