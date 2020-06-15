Deshaun Watson has written a book on leadership, service

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has always encouraged kids to read, and launched a summer youth reading challenge in Houston.

Now, he’s making his own addition to the book club.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Watson has authored a book called “Pass It On.”

Available in July, the the book “illustrates how the seven qualities of a servant leader can lead to a more successful life” — which he lists as generosity, empathy, self-sacrifice, service, commitment, strength, and values in action.

Watson’s become one of the most impressive young leaders in the NFL, and his recent efforts underscore that message. From participating in the player video that spurred the NFL to expand on its initial message, to campaigning to get the name of a pro-slavery benefactor off the honors college at Clemson, Watson has been busy this offseason.

And by the example he has shown and the values he holds, there’s no anticipation that’s going to stop anytime soon.