Eagles end offseason program Monday

Eagles coach Doug Pederson informed players Monday that their virtual offseason program was finished. The team could have gone through the end of next week.

“I just really feel like we’re in a good place right now as a football team,” Pederson told Dave Spadaro of the team website Monday. “With the uncertainty of when training camp is about to start, I still wanted to have these guys fresh and ready and prepared mentally that way. By shutting things down, it gives them time to kind of catch their breath a little – coaches and players.”

Other teams also have decided to end the video meetings early.

Pederson managed to keep the players engaged during the voluntary program by having several guest speakers, including Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr, Charles Barkley, Mike Trout and CC Sabathia.

“It’s just different ways of getting the job done,” Pederson said. “For me, it’s allowed me to really think outside the box.”

The league has yet to announce the dates for training camp next month.

“Training camp will probably look a little bit different,” Pederson said. “Obviously, we know regular-season games could possibly be a little different, but we’ll just take it one day at a time, and when we get there, we’ll make those decisions.”