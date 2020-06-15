Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for COVID-19

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2020, 12:31 PM EDT
A report on Monday indicated multiple players from the Cowboys and Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 and the agent for one of the players has confirmed his client positive test.

Agent Rocky Arceneaux said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive. Arceneaux added that Elliott is feeling good at the moment. Elliott has not been at the team’s facility as players rehabbing injuries are the only ones currently allowed inside.

The Cowboys have not commented on any positive tests while citing privacy laws governing health information of team employees.

Other NFL players like Broncos linebacker Von Miller have tested positive during the offseason and there will be close attention paid to any further positive tests as we get closer to the scheduled start of training camp.

NFL protocols for players testing positive during camp, the preseason and the regular season have yet to be fully detailed. They are expected to be laid out before players report this summer and the guidelines will likely be informed by the way sports leagues around the world have handled their own returns in recent weeks.

  4. rodgerstonelson says:
    June 15, 2020 at 12:43 pm
    Just shut it down until there is a vaccine.

    I unfortunately think rodgerstonelson is right. There may not be any football for a long time.

  6. Honestly it’s going to be impossible to have a season. What if one team ends up with 10 players in 14 day quarantine and the team they’re playing has none. Obviously the team with none would have a competitive advantage. And do practice squad players take over for the quarantined players? What if none on the practice squad play the position needed? I could go on but you get the drift…

  7. Shut the season down!
    And the players salary’s as well.
    They can all practice their kneeling moves for 2021.

  9. States who reopened a month or two ago are now seeing spikes in new cases of the virus.

    Can’t see anyway the NFL will play games this year.

    Notahoax

  10. Zeke released a statement blaming Jerry Jones, and then proceeded to post more pictures of himself attending parties

  13. Zeke will now be one of the more reliable running backs for this season and we are one step closer to herd immunity; expand those nfl rosters and let the season begin

  14. Going to be a lot of sick players if they move forwards. Most are young and healthy enough that it won’t impact many of them badly.

    But I will point out one of the 3 biggest vulnerabilities is obesity. How many Olinemen and Dlinemen qualify as obese? Some of them for sure even if there’s a lot of muscle under the fat. 300-350 pound linemen are going to be vulnerable.

  15. So shut down the seasons in all of sports yet the essential workers MUST go to work? Hypocrites. If the employees serving you your breakfast or dinners have to go to work and the minimum wage retail store and grocery store employees must go to work then so do the billionaires and millionaires. If you can pack the beaches lakes and rivers and plan vacations at National parks then you can play ball!

  16. Interesting. Would like to know what is the percentage of players and personnel that test positive. If there are multiples in just a small sample of 2 NFL teams, then imagine society as a whole. Which means the infected rate increases when testing increases but what about deaths? Are some deaths being misdiagnosed as regular pneumonia? Just goes to show we know little to nothing about the virus or its lethality as a whole. Wear a mask and do your part.

  17. …and he’ll recover like 99.9% do. If you listen to some of these commentators, they want to shut down the entire country and stay in the basement until a vaccine is developed. Grow a pair.

  18. slimglynn says:
    June 15, 2020 at 12:51 pm
    Shut the season down!
    And the players salary’s as well.
    They can all practice their kneeling moves for 2021.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~`

    They can’t keep from paying the players. The NFL has no such provision, as has been reported here and in other places many times. But go ahead and thump your chest, maybe even try hopping up and down and let’s see where that gets you.

  19. This morning the kid at Burger King stuck out his arm from the drive thru window holding a plastic tray, and he asked me to drop my credit card in the tray. He then reached into the tray and removed my credit card to run it, and proceeded to place it back in the tray, and he reached the tray back out the window to me. I removed my card from the tray, and proceeded to ask him if the tray magically sanitized the card before either of us touched it… He didn’t respond

  20. Meanwhile, Jones was whisked by his security detail to his billion dollar yacht where he continues to operate the team from international waters.

  21. seahawker74 says:
    June 15, 2020 at 12:50 pm
    rodgerstonelson says:
    June 15, 2020 at 12:43 pm
    Just shut it down until there is a vaccine.

    I unfortunately think rodgerstonelson is right. There may not be any football for a long time.
    —————————————

    There may never be a vaccine. The common cold is a corona virus and no vaccine has ever been developed against a corona virus. There is no vaccine for MERS. No vaccine for SARS. So far, no vaccine for COV-2.

    Football players are at very low risk of having complications or dying from COV-2. It is so low it shouldn’t not even be worried about. If you are older or have complicating medical conditions then you want to protect yourself from catching it, like you protect yourself from catching the flu.

    The NFL should just restrict attendance to games for those who are elderly or have a complication. The rest of the world needs to live it’s life.

